Bills are officially scary, Eagles' total collapse, Cowboys get 2 seed | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the final week of regular season action around the NFL and give their immediate reactions and takeaways as we look ahead to Wild Card weekend. Fitz and Frank start by highlighting some of the most important outcomes, including the Buffalo Bills taking the AFC East, the Houston Texans winning the AFC South, the Green Bay Packers making the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys getting the 2 seed and the Philadelphia Eagles continuing to look like a bad football team.

Later, Fitz and Frank cover each and every Week 18 game, as they go back and forth on the Jacksonville Jaguars' meltdown, the Atlanta Falcons and the firing of Arthur Smith, Antonio Pierce showing up big once again and much more.

The duo finish off the show by doing a rapid Wild Card preview. Fitz and Frank discuss their expectations for the first round of playoff games next weekend.

00:55 - Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

9:40 - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

14:20 - Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

20:20 - Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

24:55 - Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

31:05 - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

34:55 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

36:20 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

38:10 - Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

38:45 - Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

40:50 - New York Jets @ New England Patriots

42:35 - Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

49:30 - Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

53:05 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

54:15 - Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

55:55 - Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

57:20 - Rapid fire Wild Card games preview

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."