Blink-182 'Missionary Impossible' tour: How to get tickets, tour dates and more

By Katie Teague, Yahoo Entertainment

Say it ain't so! No, I'm not referencing Weezer this time. Blink-182 is kicking off another tour towards the end of summer 2025 that they're calling Missionary Impossible. And while the popular late '90s band released their first album in over a decade, One More Time, the set list will mostly feature their more iconic songs from the '90s and early 2000s (think: "What's My Age Again?," "All the Small Things," "Adam's Song," "I Miss You") and we're here for it.

Alkaline Trio — which includes Matt Skiba who replaced Tom DeLonge as singer and guitarist for several years — will join DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker on tour for every show.

So if you're ready to experience a Blink-182 rock show, here's when you can get your tickets and where they'll be performing.

When do Blink-182 tour tickets go on sale?

Starting Friday, Apr. 11 at 10 a.m. local venue time, you can buy tickets to a Blink-182 show on Blink182.com. Ticket presales start Wednesday, Apr. 9 at 10 a.m.

However, if you're a Citi cardholder, you've already got access to the presale tickets until Thursday, April 10 at 1 p.m. via the Citi Entertainment program.

How much are tickets to the Blink-182 Missionary Impossible tour?

Prices for a general admission ticket for the Blink-182 Missionary Impossible tour haven't been released to the public yet (you can see prices if you're a Citi cardholder though). Select tickets are already available through third part resell sites like VividSeats, where prices start at $233 for opening night of the tour. We'll update this story as soon as tickets go on general sale.

Blink-182 Missionary Impossible tour dates

Here's a full list of where Blink-182 will be touring in 2025 (fingers crossed they're coming to your area!).

Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 1 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sep 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sep 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sep 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sep 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Sep 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival

Sep 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now

Sep 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sep 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees

Sep 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Sep 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sep 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sep 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

