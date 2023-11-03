Blinken urges Israel to protect Gaza civilians as death toll climbs: Full coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

Aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis People mourn the Palestinians killed during Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2F54A1Q6NA (Mohammed Salem/REUTERS)

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

• Israel's ground assault continued Friday with troops tightening their "encirclement" around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.

• International calls for a ceasefire are growing louder as the civilian death toll in Gaza climbs.

• The U.S. is calling for a "humanitarian pause" while warning Israel it doesn't have long before international support erodes.

• Israel has so far rejected such calls in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 people dead.

• More than 9,200 people — including thousands of children — have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

Yahoo News is providing live updates on the conflict below.

