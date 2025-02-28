Bowling Green HC Scot Loeffler hired as Philadelphia Eagles QB coach

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Scot Loeffler of the Bowling Green Falcons looks on against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field on September 21, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler to take over as the team's new quarterbacks coach.

Loeffler will replace Doug Nussmeier, who left to join Kellen Moore's staff as offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints.

"BGSU is a special university and community that truly embraces relationships, people and the student experience," said Vice President for Athletics Strategy Derek van der Merwe in a statement. "In these last six seasons, Scot built a very successful program in a challenging climate in collegiate sports. More importantly, he built this program while ensuring his team and coaches were truly committed to the values and mission that make this university great. Like other great coaches in the history of BGSU football, he has demonstrated that when you build around the strengths of this University and its mission, anything is possible. I am looking forward to this process of finding the next great leader for our program who embraces what it means to be a Falcon."

In six seasons at Bowling Green, Loeffler guided the Falcons to a 27-41 record and three bowl game appearances. After a few tough years to start, the program began turning around around in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the Mid-American Conference.

Bowling Green posted a 7-6 overall record in each of the past two seasons, the first time the school has recorded back-to-back winning seasons since 2014-2015.

This is Loeffler's second time coaching in the NFL after a one-season stint as quarterbacks coach with the Detroit Lions in 2008. He would leave to join Urban Meyer at Florida and worked with Tim Tebow.

Loeffler got his start in 1996 with Michigan under Lloyd Carr after playing quarterback for the Wolverines.