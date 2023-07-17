Boyfriend of Alabama woman Carlee Russell suggests she was kidnapped before her safe return

The boyfriend of 25-year-old Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who went missing over the weekend after reporting a toddler walking along the interstate, suggested she had been kidnapped in a social media post Sunday announcing her safe return.

"She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she's physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment," Thomar Latrell Simmons said in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon. "All I [ask] from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee's situation."

It’s unclear if Simmons’ claims came directly from Russell, her family or officials as no one else has corroborated any details about her disappearance in their public posts or statements to date. Law enforcement has been mum on their investigation and provided little insight into what happened to her after Thursday evening.

"As we continue to investigate we will release information that is determined to be factual and pertinent to the public," Hoover police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

The department did not return Yahoo News’ request for comment.

Simmons’ post offers the first piece of possible insight into Russell’s sudden disappearance Thursday, which sparked national headlines and a statewide search until she returned to her family’s home alone late Saturday. In another post, Russell’s mother shared the relief of her daughter’s safe return.

"Our baby is safe!" Russell's mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, thanking supporters for their generosity and compassion. "Please consider the fact we have not slept for 3 nights and we are mentally and physically exhausted. … We do want to ask for privacy at this time to allow us to just love on our daughter and each other with our close family and friends."

What happened?

On Thursday, around 9:30 p.m., Russell was driving home after picking up dinner when she called 911 to report that she saw a boy toddler in a diaper along the side of I-459, according to Hoover police. Afterward, Russell called her brother’s girlfriend to share what she saw as she allegedly approached the child to ask if he was okay. But the girlfriend never heard the child say anything. Instead, she heard Russell scream and then lost contact with her, only hearing the interstate in the background. Russell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Auburn University at Montgomery and was taking nursing classes at Jefferson State Community College, had just gotten off her part-time job at a spa in Birmingham.

Police were dispatched to the area within three minutes only to find Russell's car door open, engine running and her phone on the ground alongside her hat and wig, Robinson-Russell told AL.com . But Russell was gone. Soon local, state and federal agencies offered assistance and resources to aid in the search for Russell, using drones and nearby traffic video footage in an attempt to put together anything that may aid in her finding.

Then, shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, police received a call from the Russell family home that Russell had returned home on foot alone. The Hoover Fire Department transported Russell to UAB Hospital to be evaluated. She was treated and later released.

Proliferation of missing Black women

For many observers on social media , Russell's safe return is evidence of what can happen when ample media coverage is put on Black women the same way that other demographics receive attention.

In a 2016 study, " Missing White Women Syndrome ," attorney and legal scholar Zach Sommers found that when Black people are missing, their disappearance is covered with far fewer stories than people in other demographics.

“At any given time, there are tens of thousands of Americans categorized as ‘missing’ by law enforcement,” Sommers wrote in the study. “However, only a fraction of those individuals receive news coverage, leading some commentators to hypothesize that missing persons with certain characteristics are more likely to garner media attention than others: namely, white women and girls.”