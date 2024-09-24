Braves 3B Austin Riley won't return this season as broken hand slow to heal

MLB: SEP 14 Dodgers at Braves ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 14: Injured Braves third baseman Austin Riley hangs out in the dugout during the Saturday evening MLB game between Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves on September 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Should the Atlanta Braves make it to the postseason, Austin Riley will not be available for Brian Snitker's team.

The Braves manager said on Tuesday that CT scans showed that Riley's broken hand is "not where the doctors wanted it to be" and that his season is done, even if the team reaches the World Series.

Riley, 27, has been out since mid-August after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch during a game against the Los Angeles Angels. It was originally estimated he would return in 6-to-8 weeks, enough time for a late regular-season return or at some point early in the playoffs.

Austin Riley has been removed from today's game after getting hit by this pitch. pic.twitter.com/uRoiOKSjuw — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 18, 2024

Riley is expected to be fully healthy when spring training begins in 2025.

Two days after Riley exited the lineup, the Braves signed veteran third baseman Gio Urshela. In 30 games, Urshela has batted .270 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Riley, a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, batted .256 with a .783 OPS this season, with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 RBI in 110 games.

The Braves finish the regular season with a six-game home stand beginning Tuesday. They first will play three games against the New York Mets and finish with three against the Kansas City Royals. As of Tuesday, they sit 1 1/2 games out of a NL wild card spot.