Breakout alert! 10 players to target in your drafts | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

'Convictions Week' continues on the pod this week as we identify the 10 players that are poised to breakout in 2024 and massively out kick their ADP. In the LA studio, Andy Behrens is joined by Tera Roberts to debate and pick their favorite breakout candidates this year.

While there's agreement on most candidates there are a few that the two find themselves at odds over. The two also dive into the fantasy mailbag to answer your most pressing draft questions:

(4:45) - Tera and Andy's first four breakout candidate

(20:15) - Tera and Andy's next six breakout candidates

(49:05) - Fantasy mailbag

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts