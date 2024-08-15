Brewers' Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 22: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery. The team issued an announcement on Thursday, following a 6–4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery tomorrow in Milwaukee, performed by Dr. Brandon Rebholz. https://t.co/SiHT1jrDpJ pic.twitter.com/YsXlAz54QY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 15, 2024

Yelich, 32, has been on the injured list since July 24 with lower back inflammation. After meeting with a spine specialist, his intention was to avoid surgery and recover from the injury through rehabilitation.

The 12-year veteran was having his best season since 2019, when he was one of the best players in MLB (and won the 2018 National League MVP award). In 73 games, he batted .315 with a .909 OPS, 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 42 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

Soon after going on the IL, Yelich talked to reporters to dispel rumors that the back injury might threaten his career,

"Next year's not in jeopardy. My career is not in jeopardy," Yelich said, via MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "There's a lot of wild [stuff] out there."