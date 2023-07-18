British Open Tee Times: McIlroy, Rahm and Rose make up marquee group to open at Royal Liverpool

FILE - The British Open Golf trophy, the "Claret Jug" is displayed by the clubhouse at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club before the British Open golf championships, Hoylake, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

The Claret Jug is officially back up for grabs.

The British Open will kick off early on Thursday morning from Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, marking the fourth and final major championship of the season. This is the third British Open held at Royal Liverpool this century, which were won by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

While Woods is still recovering from surgery and will be watching from home, McIlroy is fresh off a win last week at the Genesis Scottish Open. He’ll be front and center this week, and will make up one of the marquee groups to kick off the tournament. McIlroy will join reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm and former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, teeing off on Thursday at 9:59 a.m. ET.

Here are the notable groups for the first two rounds of the tournament:

British Open Notable Groups

Thursday tee times, all times ET

4:03 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day4:36 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama4:47 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott4:58 a.m.: Cam Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre5:20 a.m.: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau9:59 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose10:10 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton10:21 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

For a complete list of tee times, click here. The British Open begins at 1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday.