Bucks star Damian Lillard reportedly expected to return from calf issue in Game 2 or Game 3 vs. Pacers

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to get a major weapon back during their playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard will reportedly return in either Game 2 or Game 3 of the series, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Lillard has not played in a game since March 18 due to deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists for the Bucks in 58 regular-season games.

This story will be updated.

