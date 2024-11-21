Bucks star Khris Middleton cleared to return after ankle surgeries, still not ready to take the court

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 02: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Though he’s been medically cleared to return, and apparently has been for some time, Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton isn’t ready to take the court just yet.

Middleton is still working to "feel physically ready" to make his season debut with the Bucks after he underwent a pair of ankle surgeries this past offseason, according to ESPN's Shams Charania . He has increased his on-court activity in recent weeks and been part of three-on-three play in practices, but he's still not back to full participation.

While the team is supportive of Middleton, his absence has been longer than many inside the organization expected it to be, per the report.

It’s unclear when Middleton will be able to make his debut with the team this season. The Bucks hope that he can participate in full scrimmages before he plays in a real game.

"He's looked good," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said on Wednesday, via ESPN. "He's working his butt off. Listen, I think he's close. And he's just going to keep working. This is the best I've seen him, I will say that."

Middleton averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 assists per game last season, his 11th with the Bucks. The three-time All-Star shot better than 49% from the floor last season, too. Middleton, however, has played in just 88 regular-season games since the start of the 2022-23 campaign due to various injuries, and he’s only appeared in 15 games under Rivers since he was hired to take over the team in January.

The Bucks could use Middleton, too. The team entered Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with a 5-9 record. While they have won three of their last four, the Bucks lost six of their first seven games of the season.

Middleton will undoubtedly make a big impact for Milwaukee once he’s on the court again. When that will actually be, however, is still up in the air.