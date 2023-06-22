Buying or selling NFL minicamp rumors

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the latest news around New England Patriots CB Jack Jones before diving into whether or not head coach Bill Belichick will retire a Patriot as he attempts catch up to Don Shula's regular season wins record. Later, the trio react to some of the boldest quotes to come out of NFL minicamp as they decide whether or not they're buying what teams are selling.

4:20 - Patriots CB Jack Jones is arrested for allegedly attempting to bring firearms on an airplane. This comes after Jones was suspended for the last two games of the 2022 season for reasons undisclosed by the team. Jones is a good player and will likely bounce back after this is resolved, but this is a highly unusual situation that makes the hosts wonder what he was thinking.

10:20 - Will Bill Belichick retire as a Patriot? Belichick is 30 games behind legendary head coach Don Shula's regular season wins record. With where the Patriots are, that could take 4 or more seasons. If Belichick did decide to start over somewhere else after next season, Robinson thinks NFL owners would likely be highly interested in hiring Belichick on name recognition alone.

19:50 - The hosts react to quotes from NFL minicamp, starting with Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker on QB Justin Fields' breakout potential. Could new acquisition D.J. Moore and a new offensive coordinator be the key to Fields taking a Josh Allen-like leap in year three? While no one is buying Fields becoming the best QB in the NFL, he certainly has a sky-high ceiling if the situation around him improves.

26:15 - The New York Giants have sky-high expectations for new tight end Darren Waller, who looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders. McDonald points out that Waller is likely going to be used as even more of a pure receiving threat than he was in Vegas, which could lead to a career year if everything lines up right.

35:20 - New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu says the addition of QB Derek Carr makes the Saints one of twelve teams that could "go the distance." New Orleans does have a pretty good defense, but there are way too many question marks on offense to be projecting this team as a contender, even in a weak NFC. However, the hosts agree that the Saints could absolutely make the playoffs given their competition in the NFC South.

41:50 - New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead said Aaron Rodgers is having a similar culture effect on the Jets that Tom Brady had one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was there. While C Rob thinks Brady was much more locked in and focused on football when he joined the Buccaneers, Jori believes Rodgers is having a very similar effect in New York regardless of the distractions off the field.

50:30 - John Harbaugh has high expectations for the Baltimore Ravens wide receivers this season, as he said they could end up being the best group in the NFL. While the group could easily end up being the best that QB Lamar Jackson has played with, none of the hosts think it has a real chance to be the best in the NFL given the various injury concerns.

