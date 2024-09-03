Can San Francisco get back to Super Bowl, Week 1 predictions & Gerald vs. the wasps | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

The 2024 NFL regular season finally kicks off this Thursday night with the Baltimore Ravens traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy are hyped to start the season and they kick off this episode looking at the reigning NFC champs, the San Francisco 49ers, who have had a tumultuous offseason coming off of a Super Bowl loss and multiple contract disputes. While WR Brandon Ayiuk has a long-term deal solidified, superstar LT Trent Williams does not and is still holding out from the team's training camp and practices. The guys discuss why Williams is so important, react to the shocking news of Ricky Pearsall's shooting over the weekend and talk about why it's so hard for Super Bowl runners-up to find their footing the subsequent year.

Later, in the show, Kyle Van Noy previews his Baltimore Ravens traveling to Chiefs Kingdom for the 2024 season opener, and the guys share their thoughts on the entire Week 1 lineup and pick each game.

Also, Gerald shares a personal story from the weekend on how he went one-on-one with an entire hive of wasps living in his son's driveway basketball hoop.

(1:30) Brandon Ayuik gets paid

(8:32) Ricky Pearsall's shooting

(11:27) 49ers 2024 outlook

(20:05) Gerald battling wasps

(24:59) 2024 season kickoff

(29:42) Week 1 predictions

(41:30) Drive To Win: Which QB needs a big Week 1?

