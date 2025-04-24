Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley wins 2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reaches for a rebound between Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, left, and center Bam Adebayo (13) in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has been named the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

The fourth-year forward beat out Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels to earn his first league-wide honor.

Mobley finished the season averaging 18.5 points per game, but his defensive presence also contributed to Cleveland's success this year. Mobley finished with 9.3 rebounds per game, averaging 7.0 defensive rebounds; he also nabbed 1.6 blocks per game and 0.9 steals per game.

In a race without a clear frontrunner, Mobley ended up on top. The forward received 35 first-place votes and 30 second-place votes to finish with 285 total points — well ahead of Daniels (197 points) and Green (154 points).

The 2025 race for DPOY was more open that normal, in part because a number of players were not eligible for the award. Players are required to play in at least 65 games in order to be considered for end-of-season awards; they also had to play at least 20 minutes in 63 of those games.

That requirement put several players out of contention, including Victor Wembanyama, who was sidelined after the All-Star break with a blood clot in his shoulder after 46 games. But it left Mobley (71 games), Green (68 games) and Daniels (76 games) free to become the award's three finalists.

With Wembanyama out, the conversation around the award completely changed without a frontrunner. (Even while missing the final two months of the season, Wembanyama still lead the leagues in blocks, ending with 176 blocks.)

At the time, Memphis Grizzles center Jaren Jackson Jr. was an odds-on favorite for the award, but he did not end up making the final cut for the finalists.