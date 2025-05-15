Celtics vs. Knicks: Derrick White and Luke Kornet keep Boston alive, force Game 6 with 127-102 win

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics live to play at least one more game in their second-round playoff series versus the New York Knicks, winning 127-102 on their home court. Boston cut its series deficit to 3-2 with Game 6 to be played on Friday night in New York.

Whether the Celtics could win on Tuesday was in considerable doubt after leading scorer Jayson Tatum was lost for the remainder of the postseason (and likely all of next season) with a torn right Achilles tendon suffered during Monday's 121-113 defeat in Game 4. But for at least one night, Derrick White stepped up to replace Tatum's missing scoring.

Derrick White's 7th triple gives Boston their largest lead of the game!



Up 7 in the must-win Game 5 on TNT ☘️

White finished with 34 points, hitting 7-of-13 3-pointers, to lead all scorers. Jaylen Brown followed with 26 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Payton Pritchard contributed 17 points off the bench and Jrue Holiday added 14 with seven boards.

Jalen Brunson scored 22 points for the Knicks but fouled out with 7:13 remaining in the game. He picked up his fifth foul with 2:45 left in the third and sat the rest of the quarter. However, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau put Brunson back in when the fourth quarter began, knowing that the team needed his late-game scoring.

Luke Kornet block party

However, the true standout performance was on the defensive end from reserve center Luke Kornet, who blocked seven shots with 10 points and nine rebounds. With Kornet providing energy with his rim protection and movement in Boston's half-court offense, it didn't matter that Kristaps Porziņģis scored only one point in 12 minutes of play.

Kornet's swat patrol also effectively neutralized the Knicks' frontcourt, helping to limit OG Anunoby to six points, Mikal Bridges to nine and Mitchell Robinson to eight (though he grabbed 14 boards). That put even more pressure on Brunson to carry the offensive load in the fourth quarter. However, that became impossible once he fouled out.

6TH BLOCK OF THE NIGHT FOR LUKE KORNET 🚫



And the dunk on the other end! pic.twitter.com/fO9mjndlLn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2025

Boston created some separation from New York midway through the third quarter with an 11-0 run punctuated by six points from White (on a 3 and three free throws) and another long-range make by Payton Pritchard. The Celtics hit four 3s in the quarter

Tough fouls define first quarter

The intensity of Game 5 could be typified by two fouls that happened on the same possession with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Hart took an elbow from Kornet that opened up a cut above the Knicks forward's left eye.

Blood streamed down Hart's face, which raised concerns that he might have to leave the game. As officials reviewed whether or not Kornet committed a flagrant foul, Hart's cut was closed up by team trainers and he changed into a new uniform. After a common foul was ruled, Hart made both of the free throws he drew on the play.

Before Kornet's (unintentional) elbow that opened up Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson with a subtle elbow into the stomach that had Jaylen Brown go down.



🎥 @sluggahjells https://t.co/FCJ661kVQQ pic.twitter.com/bzTMO9UUtK — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) May 14, 2025

However, referees also had to review an exchange that occurred right before the foul on Hart. Jalen Brunson was attempting to drive around Jaylen Brown on the left side of the arc. But as he tried to push Brown away to get free, Brunson elbowed the Boston forward in the stomach.

Brown went to the floor in pain as Brunson drove to the lane and passed to Hart. With play stopped as Hart was attended to, Brown yelled at officials for not calling Brunson's foul. Yet upon review, Brunson was ruled to have made a basketball move and no foul was called.

Brunson later took an elbow to the jaw from Derrick White on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter. No blood was drawn and Brunson was called for a defensive foul. But tight defense has come with a price frequently throughout this bruising matchup.

Game 6 of this series will be played on Friday at Madison Square Garden.