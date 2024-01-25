Championship Sunday preview + Harbaugh to Chargers fantasy implications

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harmon and Del Don start the pod by looking at what Harbaugh's impact will have on Justin Herbert's development and the fantasy ripple effect it could have for Chargers skill players.

The two then breakdown each championship matchup by providing the stats you need to know for each of the four teams when they have the ball. Harmon and Del Don end the pod by sharing their favorite DFS dart throws and prop bets for the weekend:

1:45 - Catching up on the wild coaching carousel this week

9:35 - AFC championship preview: Chiefs @ Ravens

9:55 - Stat you need to know for when Chiefs have the ball

22:09 - Stat you need to know for when Ravens have the ball

29:45 - NFC championship preview: Lions @ 49ers

30:00 - Stat you need to know for when Lions have the ball

37:35 - Stat you need to know for when 49ers have the ball

55:40 - Matt and Dalton's favorite bets for the weekend

