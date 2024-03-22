Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly expected back next week

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook runs up the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Westbrook fractured his left hand during the first half. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Russell Westbrook is back, and he's better, after less than a month away from basketball.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers guard will return to the lineup next week, and even as early as Monday.

It comes more than three weeks after Westbrook injured his left hand in the second quarter of the Clippers' 140-115 win over the Washington Wizards.

Los Angeles was hopeful that the 35-year-old sixth man could return to the lineup before the playoffs, and the Clipper got their wish.

Westbrook was hurt while trying to come up with a steal as Wizards guard Jordan Poole handled the ball. The 17-year veteran grabbed his hand immediately, tried to stay in the game, but ultimately asked to be subbed out at the next stoppage.

Los Angeles (43-25) currently owns the fourth-best record in the Western Conference and sits five games out of first place behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

In 58 games this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

