College football all-name team, Nick Saban's Italian holiday & can Georgia three-peat?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss all the major headlines coming from the third session of SEC media days.

To kick things off, Dan revels in the fact that Nick Saban begrudgingly took a vacation with his wife to Italy to commemorate their wedding anniversary. Nick Saban also provided a review of the country in a way that only the curmudgeonly Alabama coach could.

On the football side for the Crimson Tide, the podcast contemplates how they will be able to keep up with Georgia given their unproven quarterback room. The rise and dominance of Georgia has also pushed the topic of a possible third championship in three years. Coaches and reporters across the country have noted that the 2020s have been Georgia’s decade and that pace doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In additional Georgia news, their adamant defense against an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article has forced article revisions and the firing of reporter Alan Judd.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman continues to delight during media days, as he provided a memorable response when asked about a niche Minnesota beer.

New Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has impressed at the podium with a strong air of comfortability with the media. The Bulldogs continue to have tough schedules but Arnett is confident in the direction of the program.

Out west, the biggest news out of the Pac-12 is that there is no news. The television/media rights deal announcement has been delayed another month.

Law firms in Chicago are getting busy with a preponderance of lawsuits popping up surrounding the Northwestern hazing scandal. Players, administrators & Pat Fitzgerald are lawyering up to make their points known.

Lastly, the podcast reviews the 2023 college football all-name team & Jim Mora might have the answer to a very important question.

1:00 Nick Saban’s Italian holiday

8:30 Alabama letting the cake bake with the QB position

12:36 Can Georgia three-peat?

19:06 The AJC fired Alan Judd and issued corrections to their latest Georgia story

22:47 Sam Pittman continues to be a great part of SEC media days

26:51 The pod was impressed with Zach Arnett at the podium

31:45 The Pac-12 media deal was pushed back to August

37:52 Northwestern has announced two new reviews into the hazing allegations

42:20 This will be the petty year for the Big 12 vs Texas and Oklahoma

45:19 College football’s 2023 all-name team

50:21 Other notable events from SEC media days

53:30 A search warrant was issued in Nevada surrounding the Tupac Shakur murder

