College football Week 2 scores, games, updates: Deion Sanders, Colorado host Nebraska in home debut

The return of the college football season did not disappoint.

Florida State posted an impressive victory over LSU in a top-10 matchup and Duke shocked Clemson, but the biggest story of Week 1 was Colorado's upset win over TCU to kick off the Deion Sanders era.

All eyes will be on the Buffs again early on Saturday, but the best game of the day will be the Texas-Alabama showdown in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. It’s also a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of other upset possibilities in Week 2.

No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: ND -7.5 | Total: 51

Notre Dame has been dominant through its first two games, but now has to go on the road to face a tough NC State team. The Irish outscored their first two opponents — Navy and Tennessee State — by a margin of 98-6. In those games transfer QB Sam Hartman totaled 33-of-40 passes for 445 yards and six touchdowns, orchestrating what appears to be a much-improved Notre Dame offense. NC State, which opened its season with a 24-14 road win over UConn, has a transfer QB of its own. Brennan Armstrong, the longtime starter at Virginia, is now leading the charge for the Wolfpack alongside offensive coordinator Robert Anae. The two put up huge numbers together at UVA, but there are questions about the caliber of weapons on this NC State offense.

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: CU -3 | Total: 59.5

The debut of Deion Sanders as Colorado’s head coach couldn’t have gone much better. Behind electric performances from Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Dylan Edwards, Sanders’ Buffs went into Fort Worth and shocked TCU. Will CU be able to replicate that kind of offensive success in its home opener Nebraska also has a new coach, but the first game for Matt Rhule with the Huskers did not go as well as it did for Colorado. Nebraska opened on the road at Minnesota last Thursday and lost 13-10 on a last-second field goal. The Huskers will present a much different style than what Colorado faced with TCU. Will they spoil Coach Prime’s first home game?

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN2 | Line: Ole Miss -7 | Total: 66.5

On the heels of a triumphant 2022 season and an impressive season-opening win, Tulane will now welcome an SEC opponent to Yulman Stadium. To start the 2023 season, Michael Pratt led Tulane to a 37-17 victory over South Alabama, one of the top teams in the Sun Belt. Defending the Ole Miss offense will be much more difficult for the Green Wave. Now in Year 4 under Lane Kiffin, the Rebels demolished Mercer — a ranked FCS team — by a margin of 73-3 in Week 1. This trip to New Orleans will provide a nice early season challenge before the competition heats up for Ole Miss, which started the 2022 season 7-0 before losing five of six down the stretch.

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas A&M -4.5 | Total: 51

We didn’t know that Texas A&M and Miami would go on to be two of the most disappointing teams in the country when they met last year in Week 3 in College Station. A&M won that matchup, 17-9, but both teams would go on to miserable 5-7 seasons, prompting big changes in the offseason. Through one game, the A&M offense looked pretty good. Can they keep it going on the road in South Florida? For Miami, Mario Cristobal changed both of his coordinators ahead of his second season coaching at his alma mater. In a Week 1 38-3 win over Miami (OH), the Hurricanes looked like a much more cohesive operation on both sides of the ball. The A&M defense will present a much tougher obstacle in a game that carries significant weight for both programs. The losing coach will definitely face some backlash from the local fans.

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Alabama -7 | Total: 54.5

Is this finally the year Texas can take that leap back into college football’s elite? The Longhorns had an uneven first-half performance on offense in the Week 1 win over Rice and will need to be much sharper in a raucous prime-time environment vs. Alabama — their future conference foe in the SEC. Alabama, meanwhile, was the subject of its own offseason storyline as Nick Saban tried to identify his starting quarterback. Jalen Milroe, Young’s backup in 2022, emerged as the top option and had a strong performance in the Tide’s Week 1 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee. Will he be ready for his first big moment?