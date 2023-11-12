College football scores, results: Michigan gets signature win over Penn State; Georgia and Alabama roll; Washington survives

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to crystalize and each weekend is delivering crucial results as teams jockey for one of the four spots in the field.

No. 3 Michigan scored a critical win early in the day, stifling No. 10 Penn State in a vital Big Ten matchup. And the Wolverines did it without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was unable to fight off a suspension handed down by the conference a day prior. No. 8 Alabama delivered the day's most emphatic result, blasting Kentucky in a SEC West-clinching beatdown in Lexington. Later, No. 5 Washington held on for a 35-28 win over Utah to keep its Pac-12 title and CFP hopes alive.

No. 4 Florida State also kept its CFP dreams afloat by hanging on for a 27-20 win over Miami.

Beyond that, it was an easy day for the rest of the undefeated CFP contenders, with No. 1 Ohio State cruising past Michigan State 38-3 and No. 2 Georgia crushing No. 9 Ole Miss 52-17.

And the top-ranked one-loss team, No. 6 Oregon, also took care of business with a 36-27 win over USC.

