Veteran RB Austin Ekeler is signing with the #Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, per sources.



After seven seasons — and 69 TDs! — with the #Chargers, Ekeler has a new home on a deal negotiated by agents Justin Ross and Greg Brookey of @DynamicSportGrp. pic.twitter.com/3oh6wOvEpZ