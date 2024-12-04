Connecticut Sun hire Rachid Meziane as new head coach

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: Team Belgium head coach Rachid Meziane looks on during the Women's Bronze Medal game between Team Belgium and Team Australia on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One day after announcing a new general manager, the Connecticut Sun have hired Rachid Meziane as the franchise's new head coach.

Meziane, a native of France, replaces Stephanie White, who was fired in October after two seasons.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rachid as the new head coach of the Connecticut Sun," said general manager Morgan Tuck in a statement. "He brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a proven track record of success that will help elevate our players and team as a whole. Rachid's dedication and commitment to growing women's basketball, internationally and domestically, brings a unique perspective both on and off the court that aligns with the values and vision of our organization. We look forward to the future under Rachid's leadership and are excited for the positive impact he will have on our team and community."

Meziane, 44, had been coaching French women's side ESB Villeneuve-d'Ascq since 2019 where he won the league title in 2023-24 and led the team to a runner-up finish during this past season's EuroLeague.

Meziane also served as head of video analysis for the French women's national team from 2014 to 2021 and later guided Belgium to a gold medal at last year's FIBA European Women’s Championship.

During his time in France and Belgium, Meziane coached several players who are currently in the WNBA — Kennedy Burke, Shavonte Zellous, Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo, and Carla Leite.

The Sun are coming off a 28-12 season where they finished four games behind eventual WNBA champion New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference. In their eighth straight season making the playoffs, they were knocked out in the league semifinals for the second consecutive year.

On Tuesday, the Sun announced that Tuck is the team's new GM, replacing Darius Taylor, who will take on the roles of Chief Basketball Strategist and Director of Scouting.