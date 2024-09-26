Connecticut Sun refuse to get flustered down the stretch to close out Game 2

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates a basket while being fouled during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)

The Connecticut Sun know what it takes to win in the postseason. Since 2019, the Sun have appeared in the semifinals twice and the finals twice, but have never won a title. They’re looking to change that this season, and after sweeping Indiana 2-0 in the first round, the Sun are one step closer to their goal.

It was an intense series, despite the sweep. Indiana threatened for most of Wednesday’s game, but Connecticut’s experience, balance and playmaking won out in the end.

Sun endure slow start

The Sun have been plagued by slow starts this season, something coach Stephanie White has touched on in nearly every news conference. Wednesday was no different. Connecticut trailed Indiana by 9 points with 4 minutes left in the first quarter after a Caitlin Clark jumper gave the Fever a 13-4 lead. But Connecticut showed its resilience and playoff experience. The Sun didn’t panic and instead mounted a steady comeback, ending the quarter on a 13-1 run.

All seven Sun players who saw action in the win have made previous playoff appearances, while the Fever’s starting five made its collective playoff debut. Connecticut’s experience was clear throughout the contest. Every time Indiana made a run, the Sun had an answer. Even late in the contest, when Indiana regained a 75-73 lead on an Aliyah Boston layup with 2:41 left, the Sun kept their composure. They answered with a 14-6 run to end the game and secure a place in the semifinals.

DeWanna Bonner’s veteran presence crucial for Connecticut

No player in Wednesday’s game is more experienced than Bonner. The 15-year veteran is fourth all time on the WNBA scoring list and quickly gaining on Tina Thompson, who sits in third. She’s also the only player in Connecticut’s starting five who has won a WNBA title, doing it 2009 and 2014 with the Mercury.

Bonner struggled shooting the ball for most of the game, going 4-of-14 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. But when Connecticut needed a lift in the fourth quarter, it was Bonner that stepped up. She had 9 of her 15 points in the final period, including a key stretch where she scored five straight points.

With 2:25 left, the Fever had just taken a lead on a Boston layup when Bonner answered with a layup of her own to tie the game. Then Boston scored again to retake the lead. It was Indiana’s last advantage of the game. Bonner came down the court with 1:50 left and drilled her only 3-pointer of the game. I gave the Sun a 78-77 lead and led to a 9-4 run to close out the game.

Marina Mabrey continues to hit big shots

The Sun traded for Mabrey in July because they needed 3-point shooting, and it’s paying off. The guard is averaging 14.9 points per game, while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. In the two-game series against Indiana, Mabrey made 8 3-pointers.

Her biggest came with 46 seconds left Wednesday as the Sun clung to a 78-77 lead. Mabrey fielded a pass from Alyssa Thomas and fired the dagger from long range. It put Connecticut up by two baskets and forced the Fever to foul DiJonai Carrington on the following possession. Carrington hit both free throws to put the game out of reach.

Sun bench steps up

With Ty Harris injured, Mabrey slid into the starting lineup, taking away what has been a key lift off the bench. But Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Veronica Burton did their part, outscoring Indiana’s bench unit 18-6.

Nelson-Ododa battled with Boston in the paint, scoring on fadeaways with touch around the rim. She finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. Burton made contributions on offense and defense, doing her part to slow down Caitlin Clark, while also scoring 10 points of her own. She also had 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Seven Sun players saw action, and they all scored eight points or more. Thomas led the way with 19 points, Mabrey had 17, Bonner had 15, and Carrington added 10.