Cowboys intend to draft QB to develop this year, says team CEO Stephen Jones

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott signed to be their quarterback for the next four seasons and he's the highest-paid player in the NFL at that position. But the team would like to find a QB for the roster in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones.

Cooper Rush and Trey Lance were behind Prescott on the depth chart and saw playing time after Prescott underwent season-ending surgery to repair a hamstring injury. Rush started eight games and Lance got the nod for the Week 18 finale, but the Cowboys could lose both in free agency — especially when they've invested so much in Prescott.

At the very least, the team expects to replace Lance, according to Jones.

"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft," Jones told <a data-i13n="cpos:10;pos:1" href="https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/cowboys/2025/02/24/trey-lance-dallas-cowboys-qb-nfl-draft-stephen-jones-free-agency/">David Moore of the Dallas Morning News</a>. "I don't know where that's going to be.

"That's why we gave a [<a data-i13n="cpos:11;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/niners-trade-qb-trey-lance-to-cowboys-after-former-3rd-overall-pick-misses-out-on-backup-duties-232741611.html">fourth-round pick</a>] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."

Rush could return, but Jones feels that he could attract more in free agency than the Cowboys can afford to pay.

"You know how much we think of Cooper," <a data-i13n="cpos:12;pos:1" href="https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/cowboys/2025/02/24/trey-lance-dallas-cowboys-qb-nfl-draft-stephen-jones-free-agency/">Jones said</a>. "We just don't know what he's going to cost.

"When we're paying Dak what we're paying him, unfortunately we do have to go cheap there."

Additionally, Jones mentioned at the NFL scouting combine that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and QB coach Steve Shimko have said that they would like to draft a prospect to develop at the position.

The Cowboys have the No. 12 selection in the first round of this year's draft, but likely won't take a quarterback there. In the latest Yahoo Sports' NFL mock draft, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald project Dallas selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

However, the Cowboys have five more selections in the draft that line up as follows:

Round 2: No. 44Round 3: No. 76Round 5: No. 148Round 6: No. 186Round 7: No. 226

Dallas is also expected to receive three compensatory fifth-round compensatory picks in addition to a sixth-rounder for losing Tyron Smith, Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz and Tony Pollard in free agency.

Let the speculation (and mock drafting) begin. Could the Cowboys look at a former college star like Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Quinn Ewers from Texas (surely a popular choice) or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart? Obviously, that depends on how the draft works out and who's available, in addition to how much Dallas wants a quarterback.