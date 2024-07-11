Cubs' Cody Bellinger placed on IL weeks ahead of MLB trade deadline

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger in action during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

By Dhani Joseph, Yahoo Sports

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has been placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a left middle finger fracture in the team’s 4-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Bellinger was hit on the hand by a 97 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Cionel Perez in the seventh inning, resulting in the fracture. The outfielder stayed in the game after the hit but eventually was taken out for Miles Mastrobuoni.

The Cubs are calling up outfielder Alexander Canario from their Triple-A Iowa squad. Canario has already spent 13 games with the major-league team this season, posting a .273/.360/.455 stat line.

Entering Thursday, the soon-to-be 29-year-old Bellinger has nine home runs, 37 RBI and five stolen bases to go along with a .269 batting average. The Cubs, who are currently 44-49 and in last place in the National League Central (10 games behind the division-leading Brewers), have the potential to be sellers during this upcoming trade deadline. Chicago has won five of its last six games, though it remains to be seen whether it can truly turn its season around.

Bellinger seemed to be a prime trade candidate for Chicago, but with his latest injury, that might complicate the team’s plans before the July 30 deadline.

