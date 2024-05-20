Dabo Swinney downplays the transfer portal & the House settlement nears

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde kick off the show with the incident that happened at the PGA Championship with Scottie Scheffler. Forde share his first hand account of what the situation was like while he was covering the event.

They move on to the latest comments made by Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney about the transfer portal. They question if his apprehension to recruiting transfer portal prospects will eventually lead to his downfall.

Later, Wetzel brings up complaints made by fans across college football for early kickoffs to help cater to TV networks. They pitch which time slot they feel is best for attending a college football game.

After the break, Dellenger shares an update on the House case settlement, and how smaller conferences are fighting back on having to foot part of the bill. He recaps a recent story he wrote focusing on the Big East's unwillingness to pay the same as P4 teams.

The show wraps with a rant by Wetzel on an article written in the New York Times on landscaping and a story of a poorly planned beer theft.

1:00 Aftermath of Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship

5:54 Dabo Swinney's transfer portal avoidance

27:52 Why noon kickoffs are bad

36:30 Big East fights back on House settlement

49:04 Dan's war with the New York Times

58:17 People's Court: Beer bandits risk serious jail time

