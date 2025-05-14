Derrick Henry agrees to historic two-year, $30 million extension with Ravens after leading NFL in rushing TDs

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens don't expect Derrick Henry to slow down any time soon. The running back reportedly signed a two-year, $30 million extension to remain with the franchise, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal will pay Henry an average salary of $15 million per season, a record for a running back over 30. Henry will be guaranteed $25 million as part of the deal.

Sources: The Baltimore #Ravens and Derrick Henry have agreed to a 2-year contract extension that averages $15M per year - the most ever for a RB over 30 years old. The deal negotiated by Todd France includes $25M fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/ibVtTzRlJX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2025

In his first season with the Ravens, the 31-year-old Henry rushed for 1,921 yards. He scored 16 rushing touchdowns, leading the NFL.

This story will be updated.