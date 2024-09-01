DirecTV subscribers unable to watch LSU-USC, Braves-Phillies, US Open due to carriage dispute with Disney

VENEZUELA-US-CRISIS-SANCTION-TELCOM-ATT View of DirecTV broadcast satellite service provider logo at its headquarters in Caracas on May 19, 2020. - US telecommunications giant AT&T announced on Tuesday its "immediate" withdrawal from the pay television market in Venezuela, where it offered the DirecTV satellite platform, due to the impossibility of complying with the legal requirements of both countries. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images) (FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

DirecTV subscribers wanting to watch the LSU-USC football game on ABC, Braves-Phillies on ESPN, or US Open tennis on ESPN2 were left frustrated on Sunday night as the satellite TV provider pulled coverage in a carriage dispute with Disney.

Disney channels went dark on the service just after 7 p.m. ET, less than a half-hour before LSU and USC were scheduled to kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

All Disney channels on DirecTV are dark right now, including ABC in markets where Disney owns the channel.



DirecTV subscribers in markets where other companies own the ABC affiliate have not experienced any disruption. https://t.co/l7V27jf5x2 — John Ourand (@Ourand_Puck) September 1, 2024

Several subscribers on social media showed their ability to watch programming cut as events were ongoing.

WTF Directv and ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4RSyAn429L — Thomas B (@BaseballThomasB) September 1, 2024

"DirecTV chose to deny millions of subscribers access to our content just as we had into the final week of the US Open and gear up for college football and the opening of the NFL season," said a statement from The Walt Disney Company and ESPN shortly after the channels went dark."

Statement from The Walt Disney Company and ESPN regarding DirecTV



More: https://t.co/KYeyXFlU9u pic.twitter.com/jRZ8v7tz7N — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 1, 2024

"While we're open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we've extended to other distrbutors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.