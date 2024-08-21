DNC fashion: Harris wore a tan suit — but attendees are sea of red, white and blue

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-DEMOCRATIC-CONVENTION TOPSHOT - Delegates applaud on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris made headlines when she arrived at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago earlier this week wearing a tan suit. But delegates and other attendees at the convention have mostly been awash in red, white and blue.

Many have been sporting customized fashion accessories, like T-shirts, hats and earrings — even a cape — with the image of Harris.

Others inside the United Center have come with vintage Democratic merch featuring Democratic candidates of yore, such as former President Barack Obama, who addressed the convention on night two, Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee who spoke on night one, and even former President Jimmy Carter, who has spent more than a year in hospice care.

And, just like any convention, there are the buttons and pins. Lots and lots of buttons and pins.

The four-day convention continues Wednesday.

