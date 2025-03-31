Dolphins 'fully planning' for a 2025 season with Tyreek Hill, says HC Mike McDaniel

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Will Tyreek Hill remain a Miami Dolphin when the 20205 NFL season rolls around? That remains to be seen, but the wide receiver's off-season social media activity is only fueling speculation that he could be moved at some point before Week 1.

Ask Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and he's expecting the five-time First-team All-Pro to stay in South Florida.

"We are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins," McDaniel said, via the Sun Sentinel, during the NFL league meetings on Monday. "I have no reason to think otherwise."

McDaniel jokingly hedged that statement knowing that a lot can change in five months.

“I mean, I can certainly say with certainty that at this certain moment,” McDaniel said. “You know, a lot of things can happen in the National Football League, so you throw absolutes out there, and then — ‘Hey, you said this!’"

The speculation about Hill's future in Miami began when he indicated that was done in Miami following the Dolphins' final regular-season game. A day later, general manager Chris Grier said Hill never asked him for a trade.

Weeks later, Hill walked back his comments saying they were delivered out of frustration.

On Sunday, Hill posted a peace-out emoji on X in a reply to a post about his availability in a trade day trade.

Then on Monday, Hill wrote "another false narrative" in response to a post saying that Hill would be open to a trade to a playoff contender.

“Tyreek’s known for whatever antics on social media,” said McDaniel, who added he hasn't spoke to Hill.

Aside from some social media trolling, Hill has kept busy in the offseason recovering from wrist surgery, which should see him ready for training camp, and organizing a 60-meter race with 2024 Olympic men's 100-meter gold medalist Noah Lyles sometime this year.