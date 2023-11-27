Eagles are clutch, Texans doink it, is Justin Herbert elite? | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap Week 12 of NFL action game by game as they dive into the biggest storylines and takeaways to come out of Sunday's games. The duo start by highlighting the Eagles' big win over the Bills and Jalen Hurts' clutch gene, the Jaguars' victory over the Texans in a potential AFC South-deciding matchup and the Broncos' win over the Browns to make five straight wins for Russell Wilson and company.

Next, Fitz and Frank do a lightning round recap of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games, as the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins all made it out with wins (and the New York Jets look broken).

Later, the dynamic duo recap each and every game from Sunday and give their key takeaways. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense look refreshed, the Raiders hung in there but can't seem to respond to other teams' adjustments, Frank thinks it's time to start asking questions about Justin Herbert and much more.

Finally, Fitz and Frank finish things off by previewing the Monday night matchup between the Bears and Vikings.

1:55 - Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles

9:40 - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

14:25 - Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

20:15 - Takeaways from the Thanksgiving games

31:15 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts

35:50 - Carolina Panthers @ Tennessee Titans

39:05 - New England Patriots @ New York Giants

43:15 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

47:20 - New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

49:50 - Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

50:50 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

54:35 - Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

59:10 - Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings preview

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."