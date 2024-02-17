East Carolina's Parker Byrd returns with prosthetic after losing leg in boating accident

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 04 St. John's at East Carolina GREENVILLE, NC - MARCH 04: Backstop at Clark-LeClair Stadium in a game between the St. John"s Red Storm and the East Carolina Pirates during the Keith LeClair Classic on March 4, 2017 at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, NC. East Carolina defeated St. John's 7 - 4. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd made history on Friday, but the moment wasn't about history. It was about perseverance.

A year and a half after having his right leg amputated due to a boating accident, Byrd made his college debut, taking the field with a prosthetic leg in the eighth inning of his team's season opener. He is the first athlete to play in a Division I baseball game with a prosthetic.

Naturally, he received a standing ovation from the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium crowd as he walked to the plate as a pinch hitter. He drew a walk in his lone plate appearance in a 16-2 win for the No. 11-ranked Pirates.

Byrd was set to begin his college baseball career in 2022 after graduating from Scotland High School in Laurinburg, North Carolina. He was considered a top-25 recruit in the state of North Carolina by Perfect Game, who gave him a grade of 9, denoting a "highest level college prospect" who could potentially be selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft.

That career went off the rails the July before his freshman year, Byrd fell off a tube during a boat trip. As Byrd approached the boat, his ski rope reportedly got caught in the propeller, which hit his leg.

The results were horrific. Friday's ESPN broadcast noted Byrd had to undergo 22 surgeries in the span of 45 days, including the amputation of his leg. A Facebook post by his mother at the time pulls no punches with what Byrd and his family went through, explaining that he was dealing with "unmanageable" pain in his calf and that the muscle was dying due to a lack of blood flow:

"We need prayers. We need so many prayers, now and in the days to come. We pray that he has a safe surgery. We pray that there is enough tissue to keep it mid calf. We pray that the infection stays away. We pray for the next days ahead. He will need more surgeries in the upcoming days because they are leaving the stump open to watch the tissue. We pray for pain control. We pray for P's heartbreak and his state of mind. This is just incredibly hard."

Byrd didn't play at all his freshman year, but he kept working, with the whole team anticipating the first at-bat he would get as his sophomore season began.

ECU head coach Cliff Godwin knew what the moment meant, as he told reporters after the game, while also confirming Byrd would see more plate appearances going forward:

"It's been a long journey. It's one of the proudest moments I've ever had as a coach. He's going to get some more, but he's worked his tail off. It was super-emotional. Jimmy Paylor, the umpire behind home plate, told me when I was making the change he's been umpiring for 17 or 18 years and it was the coolest moment he's ever been a part of. He said he was tearing up back there, like I was when he was running off the field.

Byrd said he went to the plate hoping for a fastball, but was surprised by a breaking ball, then got nothing more he could hit for the rest of the plate appearance. He was lifted for a pinch-runner after reaching base and received another ovation, as well as an exuberant reception from his teammates, some of the many people he thanked after the game:

"This crowd, these fans, these people, my family, my teammates, coaches, I cannot be more thankful and blessed to have the opportunity I had today. People believing in me, it's unreal. I really can't put it into words. It was phenomenal."

ECU's next game is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET against Rider on Saturday.