Ekeler's Edge: Introducing the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

For the last preseason edition of "Ekeler's Edge" we are happy to reveal the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League. Matt Harmon, Austin Ekeler and many of the biggest names in the fantasy football landscape will compete in a 14-team league for ultimate bragging rights in the industry.

Harmon and Ekeler share their initial thoughts on the league and how it came together. The Chargers RB also shares his reaction and thoughts on Harmon drafting Ekeler with the fourth overall pick, thus not allowing the running back to draft himself in the first round. Harmon reacts to Ekeler taking two rival Raiders with his first two picks.

For the 'Under the Hood' segment, Ekeler shares what it's like for players during cut day and making the 53 man roster. Ekeler shares a gripping story from his rookie year where he thought he wasn't going to make the team initially.

To end the show, the two dive into the Ask Austin mailbag and react to some of the craziest league traditions people have across the country.

0:20 - Big congrats in order for Austin Ekeler

1:22 - Austin's eyebrows might be in trouble

5:45 - Introducing the Ekeler's Edge invitational league

7:45 - Matt drafted who with his first pick?!

14:10 -Austin drafted WHO with his first two picks?

19:10 - Matt has a problem with his Yahoo draft grade

22:30 - Matt and Austin need help naming their teams

24:50 - Under the hood: What is cut day like for NFL players?

35:05 - Ask Austin Mailbag: Craziest league traditions

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts