Ex-Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault in lawsuit after alleged incident on team flight

Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Brandon McManus #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

A pair of women have filed a lawsuit against former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus alleging that he sexually assaulted them on the team's flight to London for a game last year, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco .

The two women, who were not named, filed the lawsuit in Duval County Circuit Civil Court on Friday night. They are seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The women were working as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ charter flight to London in September 2023 ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. The flight, the women alleged, “quickly turned into a party.”

McManus and other players disregarded the attendants’ personal space, air travel safety and federal laws, per the report, and McManus allegedly recruited other flight attendants to the party and passed out $100 bills to try and get them to drink and dance for him.

The first woman, per the lawsuit, said McManus tried to kiss her while she was seated during turbulence. He also allegedly grinded up against her twice while she was serving food and drinks. The second woman said McManus also grinded up against her during one of the flight’s meal services. She said she confronted McManus about it, but he “smirked and walked away.” The second woman said she remained in the plane’s second level to avoid him on the team’s return flight to Jacksonville after the game.

The two women also included the Jaguars in their lawsuit for allegedly failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff on the plane. The charter flight was the first the two women had worked for the team, per the report, and they said they have experienced “severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation.”

McManus got his start with the Denver Broncos, where he spent the first nine years of his career. He went 30-of-37 on field goals and made all of his extra points with the Jaguars last season. Jacksonville didn’t sign McManus again this offseason, but he’s since signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus," the Commanders said in a statement. "We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the league office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

Neither the Jaguars nor McManus have spoken out about the lawsuit yet, though McManus is likely to release a statement later on Monday, per the report.