Ex-Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts reportedly stepping down as Bucks assistant

San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 08: Damian Lillard #0 and head coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers look on before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on May 08, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is stepping down from his post in Milwaukee.

Stotts stepped down as an assistant coach with the Bucks on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski . He had joined the organization earlier this spring after a two-season break, but "decided in recent days that he wouldn't continue in that role."

It’s unclear what specifically led to Stotts’ departure, or who head coach Adrian Griffin will add to his staff to replace him. Griffin told reporters on Thursday that he was caught off guard by the move.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin tells reporters that he was caught off guard by Terry Stott’s decision to step down.



“You’re going to have to ask Terry…It was his decision.” — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 19, 2023

Stotts’ resignation comes at an unusual time, both given that the season is set to start officially next week and that the Bucks had just landed Damian Lillard in a trade with the Trail Blazers. Both Stotts and Lillard landed in Portland ahead of the 2012-13 season, and the two spent nine seasons together there before Stotts was fired after the 2020-21 campaign.

Lillard was traded to the Bucks last month in a three team deal that included the Phoenix Suns after he requested a trade out of Portland. He said before training camp started in Milwaukee that he was excited to reunite with Stotts, too.

"It's been pretty cool just having Terry around," Lillard said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . "Obviously sitting back and watching some of the offensive things we've put in, I'm like, 'This is basically what I did for nine years.' That definitely is going to make you feel a little bit more comfortable. But just being able to sit around and chop it up with him, spent a lot of time together, won a lot of games together I know him really well and he knows me really well so coming into this situation, like I said before, after all this time, adding somebody like him, who's been such a major part of my career, be here, it really helps."

Stotts went 402-318 during his nine seasons in Portland, which marked his third coaching job in the league after short stints with both the Atlanta Hawks and the Bucks. He’s also worked as an assistant with the Seattle SuperSonics, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Bucks went 58-24 last season, but were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. The organization hired Griffin this past offseason after parting ways with Mike Budenholzer, who led the team to an NBA title in 2021. They will open the season on Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.