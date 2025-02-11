Fantasy Baseball First Base (1B) Rankings for 2025

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 29: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout as his team plays the Miami Marlins during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 29, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Once upon a time, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was arguably the most exciting prospect in MLB, leading a pack of legacy kids who were ready to take the league by storm. Fantasy baseball managers, in turn, were just as excited to be able to draft Guerrero onto their teams.

Vladdy is entering his seventh season in MLB, and while he's been a star, he hasn't exactly achieved the true superstardom many have had him tabbed for.

But perhaps last season was a sign of Vlad Jr. putting things all together. When he was first being hyped as a young prospect, the thought was that he'd be the rare combination of batting average and power that you don't see much in today's MLB.

After back-to-back down seasons, Guerrero delivered an eye-popping .323 batting average and 30 home runs in 2024. If he's able to build off that production entering just his age-26 season and a contract year, watch out.

Guerrero headlines our analysts' first baseman rankings for 2025:

Who is your top first base target this season?