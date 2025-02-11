Fantasy Baseball Catcher (C) Rankings for 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Brothers Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs and William Contreras #24 of the Atlanta Braves speak during batting practice ahead of the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Remember when Willson Contreras was considered the better Contreras brother for fantasy baseball? After all, his little brother, William, was behind the depth chart over in Atlanta, while Willson was the undisputed, productive lead backstop for Chicago.

How quickly things turn.

William moved over to Milwaukee and had the chance to own the position with the Brewers, while Willson took his talents to St. Louis. While they both produced in fantasy baseball last year, li'l bro William stole the show. He is now our No. 1-ranked catcher for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.

Of course, Willson isn't too far behind him, as the position is slightly deeper than recent seasons but still veers towards being top-heavy.

Check out the Contreras brothers and the rest of the backstops in our catcher draft rankings for 2025:

Who is your top catcher target for the season ahead?