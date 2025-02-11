Fantasy Baseball Outfielder (OF) Rankings for 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Another year, another top-five fantasy baseball draft standing for New York Yankees superstar slugger, Aaron Judge. And Judge will likely go top-three this year, and it's not hard to see why. Judge was far and away the obvious pick for A.L. MVP in 2024, leading the league with 58 home runs, 144 RBI, 133 walks and a 1.159 OPS.

Monstrous numbers for a monstrous hitter, indeed.

Unfortunately, the numbers didn't continue into the postseason, where Judge endured a brutal cold slump at the worst time. That said, maybe that slump motivates the veteran heading into the 2025 season, where he'll want to deliver even greater numbers and lead his team back to the playoffs, perhaps in the hunt for retribution.

Judge leads our analysts' outfielder rankings for 2025 drafts — see how things shake out behind him:

Who's your top OF target this season?