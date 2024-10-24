Fantasy Film Room: DeAndre Hopkins fit in KC + fantasy risers from WR injuries | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into the three biggest fantasy storylines of the week as the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins. Harmon and Tice look at how Hopkins will fit in Kansas City and the fantasy ripple effect for the entire offense. The two also look at the WR situations for Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Seattle after all three teams sustained injuries to star pass catchers.

After the break, Nate shares why he's nerding out about the Denver Broncos run game and why Javonte Williams could have a much better second half of the fantasy season then he did in the first half. Harmon share's a spicy take out loud about a running back in Pittsburgh. The two end the show by previewing the TNF clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams:

(2:30) - Trending fantasy topic: Chiefs land WR DeAndre Hopkins

(19:00) - Trending fantasy topic:: Where do all the targets go in Tampa?

(28:45) -Trending fantasy topic: Who fills the Aiyuk void in San Francisco?

(35:20) - Trending fantasy topic: Can JSN step up if DK misses time?

(42:30) - Nate is nerding out about this: The Broncos run game is good

(50:45) - Saying quiet part out loud: Najee Harris kind of looks good

(56:30) - TNF preview and prop bets: Vikings @ Rams

