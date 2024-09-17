Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Defense

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Orchard Park N.Y., Sunday Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

It's been an odd start to the 2024 NFL season, with scoring down across the league through the first two weeks, as Steve Palazzolo of the The 33rd Team notes:

Passing touchdowns through two weeks:



2019: 105

2020: 110

2021: 110

2022: 105

2023: 86

2024: 66*



*Pending MNF — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 16, 2024

That has meant plenty of streaming options at defense (the preferred strategy at D/ST for those managers committed to working the waiver wire throughout the season).

There's also the fact that we haven't yet quite figured out which defenses are good in general, which makes streaming options all the more interesting. For instance, is this Minnesota Vikings defense under Brian Flores the real deal? Through two weeks, they're the top-scoring fantasy defense, right ahead of the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. At least a big-name D/ST like the Bills are in the top five.

It's been an odd start to the year. Our team of analysts is here to help you digest what we've seen so far this season, however, and project moving forward with their Week 3 defense rankings.

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 3?