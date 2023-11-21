Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Is it officially time for fantasy managers to get a little worried about Breece Hall? Sure, he scored a touchdown in Week 11 after not scoring since Week 8, but his production on the ground has left a lot to be desired. Hall hasn't rushed for more than 50 yards since he dropped 177 on the Broncos in Week 5, as defenses have been stacking the box against him with no fear of consequences from Jets' quarterbacks.

Of course, what has helped Hall keep his head above water has been his receiving work. Hall has three or more catches in every game since Week 4. Here's to hoping new Jets QB1 Tim Boyle will continue to feed Hall via the ground and the air.

Check out where lands in our RB rankings for Week 12:

