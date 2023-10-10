Fantasy Football Week 5 Bad Beats

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 09: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Week 5 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 5 bad beats. Call it part-group therapy, part-group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery.

Every week there are new and original ways that teams suffered bad beats. This week did not disappoint.

What’s Love got to do with it?

Nothing like a Monday Night Football game that features an opponent with a player who can win the game. That was what @tribbleguin faced, with Jordan Love accounting for four lead changes in the game. The last Love interception proved to be costly for the Inflatable Arms Men. Maybe a day in front of a store wearing one of those air-filled outfits would be a good last-place punishment.

Thank god I was on the winning side of this, the most unreal finish I’ve ever personally been a part of. pic.twitter.com/sebdjpevFy — Aaron (@tribbleguin) October 10, 2023

The Dallas D Giveth …

When the Dallas defense was on its run earlier this season, scoring like Christian McCaffrey, fantasy managers could not imagine a sight like Sunday night against the 49ers. Well, with -1 point, their performance was the difference between @can52309145 winning and losing. The Cowboys D scoring 37 points in Week 1 and 27 more in Week 4, that has to make up for the clunker, right?

-1 from Dallas D did the trick: pic.twitter.com/XoxMsjOeaL — Translator (@can52309145) October 10, 2023

Don’t get mad, get the ball to Cheetah’s mom

It seems that @MNosiey is upset because of the Monday night comeback by Christian Watson. Instead, be more mad at the guy who tried to take the ball from Tyreek Hill's mom.

Not sure what to say about Watson, other than it’s good to have Tyreek Hill on your team, right?

Man am I livid with this loss. Thanks Christian Watson pic.twitter.com/8QzQn1mfp7 — Orange9098 (@MNosiey) October 10, 2023

Sometimes you’re the windshield

When you go up against a team that has Justin Fields, DJ Moore, Ja'Marr Chase, Breece Hall and Dallas Goedert, just chalk it up as a big L and move forward @RealJohnFultonyear.

For the winning team, no complaining about DeVonta Smith’s quiet game!

I had no chance from the get go pic.twitter.com/hML17aa8vr — RealJohnFulton (@RealJohnFulton) October 10, 2023

No Monday night miracle

Needing almost five points from Romeo Doubs for a Monday night comeback, the odds looked good for @GLargaespada. Doubs had surpassed that mark three of four games before Monday.

Not sure what's tougher: the final result, or the fact that Speshel Teems had two players with goose eggs and still won.

I thought Doubs was a pretty safe start. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UIYR9wjUeh — Gabriel Largaespada (@GLargaespada) October 10, 2023

Allen-Diggs stack, not quite enough

It stands to reason that when the week's QB2 in Josh Allen is paired with the WR6 in Stefon Diggs, that would mean good things for fantasy. It takes a full team though, as the stack of Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs came up just a bit short for @ThaHomieRich.

Down 13 and had Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs left tonight 😒 pic.twitter.com/4dYe9pL07N — Its Ya Boy! (@ThaHomieRich) October 10, 2023

Dueling Packers

Teammates Romeo Doubs and Luke Musgrave were on the same side for Green Bay, but @GallantJulien came up on the short end of the stick.

Romeo, Romeo, where for art the receptions Musgrave snaked away?

Had the lead and Dobbs vs. Musgrave. That last catch changed the lead. I didn't know Dobbs retired. pic.twitter.com/EKSbhfvIbH — Julien Gallant (@GallantJulien) October 10, 2023

In the matchup submitted by @Domo720S, the Packers on either side of the fantasy battle were Christian Watson and Patrick Taylor. Looks like Rock the Kells had no chance going up against a classic Tina Turner lyric. You're simply the best!

Surpassing projections

Is it a moral victory to fly past your projections by 27 points @egocrusher420 when your opponent goes past theirs by more than 50? Maybe not so much.

Where’s the DeLorean?

When you name your team a Back to the Future reference, and lose by 1.56, it hurts. Then you see that Mac Jones had -1.60 points in your lineup. Well, @dawsonrob1982 must want to go back in time to when Jones had 0.

Take a knee

To prove that every play and point count in fantasy, a Cooper Rush two-yard loss on the Cowboys' final play from scrimmage at the tail end of a 42-10 blowout loss to the 49ers was the point differential in a paper-thin .02 loss for Dallas fan @Mr_Dale. Don't fret, go watch the replay of the Patriots-Cowboys game.