Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings

New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

"Yeah, I'm thinking I'm back." John Wick famously said those words, but they seem pretty apt for Jonathan Taylor right now, too. Taylor has now delivered back-to-back double-digit-point fantasy outings, and in really tough matchups to boot.

Things could change this week though, as JT and the Colts will take on the Panthers' sieve-like run defense. And while Taylor has been sharing work with Zack Moss (who's been very good in his own right) don't be surprised if Week 9 turns out to be a statement game for the talented running back.

Check out where Taylor lands in our RB rankings for Week 9:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 9 fantasy RB leaderboard?

