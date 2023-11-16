Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings

Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates gaining yardage against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Remember when there was worry about Mike Evans this fantasy season? That his 1,000-yard streak would be put at risk, whether by physical limitations caused by his age or the capped ceiling he would have while trying to catch passes from Baker Mayfield?

Man, that feels like 1,000 years ago, doesn't it?

Evans delivered his second-best fantasy game of the season in Week 10, scoring 23.30 points in a win against the Titans. He'll get another plus matchup against the 49ers in Week 11, a potent defense that has nonetheless been hurt by opposing wide receivers this season.

Check out where Evans lands in our WR rankings for Week 11:

