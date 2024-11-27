Fantasy Football Week 13: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 13 victory.
No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.
Week 13 Rankings
Half-PPR rankings
PPR rankings
🧐 Week 13 Strategy
Turkey Day analysis 🦃 NFL players and their Thanksgiving side dish comps
Fantasy Football Storylines to Watch on Thanksgiving: Dallas Cowboys' RB Rico Dowdle should feast (hopefully)
Week 13 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options
Panic Meter: Hope is fading for Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Fact or Fluke: Is Jaylen ... Waddle-ing to WR1 in Miami?
Week 13 Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position
Coming soon 🔜
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 13 Conviction Picks
Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint
Week 13 Start 'Em Sit 'Em
Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 13
Keys to winning your matchup
🎧 Listen
Coming Friday 🔜 Week 13 preview, lineup advice
Panic Meter: Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel Sr. and more
Week 12 recap: Barkley's MVP debate, Cowboys stun Commanders and 49ers are toast
Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season
