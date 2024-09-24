Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Chiefs defeated the Falcons 22-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik/AP)

After a slow start to the passing game this season (which meant some disappointing outings for fantasy football managers and their wide receivers), things started picking up in Week 3. There was a lot of value that won out on the week in particular, with Jauan Jennings (a waiver wire pickup), Stefon Diggs (a fifth-round pick) and Rashee Rice (a seventh-round pick) as the three wideouts with 10+ receptions in Week 3 — a PPR goldmine.

Rice in particular looks to be a top receiving option rest of season, leading the team by a decent margin in target rate on routes run (33%) in comparison to Xavier Worthy and TE Travis Kelce, both at 14.3% through three games this season. Rice's 12-110-1 outing earned him 29 fantasy points in full-PPR scoring leagues for a top-three performance.

Who will continue to dominate the volume game moving forward? Is Rice an every week top-five WR in full-PPR leagues? Our team of fantasy analysts is here to make their predictions and help you make your most difficult start/sit decisions with their Week 4 wide receiver rankings for full-PPR scoring formats.

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 4?