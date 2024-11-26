Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Week 12 was a rocky one for fantasy football managers thanks to six teams being on a bye. However, with a full Thanksgiving day game slate on the table this week, byes are ... taking a bye ... and all 32 teams are playing in this full slate. That means lots of options (outside of those injured, of course) to start in your Week 13 flex spot.

It's an intriguing week for some of the flex options on the table, too, especially considering some of the favorable matchups on deck for those beyond your must-start options. Among the most intriguing potential plays for Week 13 is Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, who continues to benefit from an encouraging passing game under QB Bo Nix. His 8-97-2 line marked a career-high 29.7 full-PPR points, and now, he gets a matchup with a struggling Browns secondary in Week 13.

Find out where Sutton stands in our team's Week 13 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who will your start at the flex in your PPR league?