Fantasy Football Week 4 Flex Rankings

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Zack Moss #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after rushing for a first half touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Zack Moss has been a fantasy revelation since taking over the starter's job for the Indianapolis Colts. Moss has scored double-digit fantasy points in the two games since being activated by the team.

The question now is, what will happen to Moss when Jonathan Taylor is activated from the PUP list?

Well, that's a question for another week. For now, Moss remains a set-it-and-forget-it flex option, at the very minimum.

Our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 4. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 4?