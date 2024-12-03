Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 01: Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts (8) reacts during pre-game introductions prior to the start of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 1st, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2024 NFL preseason was one filled with hope for the potential of the tight end position. It felt like there were a myriad of options who could change the trajectory of a hstorically volatile position.

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta was coming off a record-setting rookie campaigni and looked poised to take another step forward. There was an opportunity for former first-round Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid to take over the offense in the departure of Stefon Diggs ... but none of those hopeful notions seem as silly in retrospect as the thought that fantasy football managers might actually see a productive fourth-year campaign from Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts.

There have been some spike weeks for Pitts (Week 8's 4-91-2 explosion), but there's been little consistency as of late, having gone just 6-75-0 in the four weeks since. That's had him ranked as the TE45 in that span, behind Johnny Mundt, Nick Vanett, Elijah Higgins and Jordan Akins — not good.

If you've been Pitts'd or just need another option at tight end this week due to the onslaught of byes, our team has you covered with their Week 14 TE rankings in full-PPR scoring formats:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 14?