Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Jonnu Smith #9 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Well, folks. It's time we acknowledge something very important. We, the fantasy football community, may have given up on Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith too early. After several years of awaiting his big breakout season, most had lost all hope that he'd ever return fantasy value. Now, with Tua Tagovailoa under center, he's had a resurgence, sitting as the TE4 overall this season in half-PPR scoring formats.

Since Tagovailoa's return to the lineup in Week 8, Smith is tied for the third-most receptions (28) and receiving yards (299) and the second-most receiving TDs (3) among all tight ends. Should you trust him in your lineups every week moving forward, even above some other names with a safer perceived floor like a Mark Andrews or Sam LaPorta?

Find out where Smith stands in our team's Week 13 tight end rankings for half-PPR scoring league formats:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 13?

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!